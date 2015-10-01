Student found with small gun at Rogers High School Thursday

The principal of Rogers High School confirms that a student was found with a small caliber gun in his pocket this morning as he arrived to school.

Principal Kelly Welch says the student was stopped by a Toledo Police Officer after being seen trying to avoid going through the metal detectors during a periodic weapons check.

The student was immediately taken into custody. No threats were made to other students and the school day began without interruption.

Principal Welch says, “Student safety is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools and that is why we work closely with our Security Department to hold random checks such as we did this morning and continue to implement other safety protocols throughout the school and across the district.”

The letter did not say whether of not the gun was loaded.

