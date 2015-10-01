Possible strike by UAW workers could effect Toledo economy

It's official, the UAW confirmed Thursday members have turned down a four-year contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The union says 65 percent of the workers rejected the pact. The union could return to the bargaining table with Fiat Chrysler to negotiate a different deal. Or members could re-vote on the rejected pact.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting the UAW has already made strike preparations at most of its local units. That includes selecting strike captains and assigning workers to picket line shifts.

Nearly 5,000 people work at the Toledo Assembly plant making Jeep Wranglers and Cherokees. Toledo Finance Director George Sarantou says a walkout could have a major economic ripple effect across the city.

"We saw that with the great recession back in 2008 when all the auto companies went through tough times and had to close down or had very limited workforces at the plant. Everybody was effected, including retail, gas stations and carry outs," said Sarantou.

He says the city tax rolls would also take a hit if thousands of workers strike.

"We're optimistic that because of the workforce doing such a great job in Toledo that Fiat Chrysler will work this out with the workforce," he said.

This is the first time since 1982 UAW members have rejected a national agreement.

