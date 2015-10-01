Early Voting begins Tuesday for November's special election

The deadline for Ohio voters to register to vote is Oct. 5. Applications for absentee ballots should be mailed by Oct. 31 so they are received by the noon deadline on Nov. 3.

It's hard to believe that Election Day is only a month away. But if you'd rather not head to the polls with everyone else on November 3, you have four weeks to vote at your convenience with early voting starting Tuesday.

Lucas County and City of Toledo leaders say they're working hard to make voting easy for people and that includes early voting.

Ahead of November's special election, the Board of Elections has chosen an early vote center at the BTC properties building downtown.

Because the Toledo Primary turnout numbers were considered low, elected officials are hoping more people will take the opportunity to vote early.

Even if you aren't registered, you have until Monday to do so, and you can do that at the Board of Elections.

The Lucas County Democratic Party Chair and Lucas County commissioners say your vote is what counts.



“Part of the reason why we wanted to bring attention to early voting is that sadly, the numbers for early voting for the Toledo primary were dismal - 228 maybe something like that roughly. We have a commitment from the Lucas County Commissioners. We have a nice space, free parking. It’s a little bit tricky sometimes to get to and that's why we wanted to draw attention to it and let people know that we'll provide directions and we want to utilize the opportunities we've been given. If people don't early vote, then the legislature may see fit not to provide early voting going forward,” said Joshua Hughes, Lucas County Democratic Party Chair.



“I'm urging the voters of Toledo to use this access. Early voting is almost a lot easier than going on the day of the election. You can pick your time, you can come in and out, we're going to give the opportunities, but I don't care really who you vote for at this point, we need our numbers up. We don't look good to the rest of the state or the community when we have these numbers. We're gonna make it easy, come join the party,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

For early voting days and times click here.

