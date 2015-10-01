Ohio Supreme Court rules in favor of Secretary of State Jon Husted

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Secretary of State Jon Husted, saying he had every right to reject the Lucas County Republican Party’s choices for seats on the county's Board of Elections.

"When people can't get the job done and they undermine the entire system of elections, I have a responsibility to step in and make sure that trust is resolved," said Husted.

He's referring to Party Chairman Jon Stainbrook, who filed the initial lawsuit against Husted.

Stainbrook says he's sad and disappointed by the ruling.

“Right now there's handpicked people on the Board of Elections from Jon Husted. They’re not working with the Lucas County Republican Party and Democratic Party in any way, shape, or form,” said Stainbrook.

He blames Husted's intervention with the selection of board members for low voter turnout in Toledo's September primary.

“Trouble at the Lucas County Board of Elections. I'm not voting the next time. I don't believe those ballots are being counted. That’s what I'm hearing and that’s sad for the voters,” said Stainbrook.

The court ruled Husted’s choices of Republicans Mark Wagoner and Peter Handwork over Stainbrook's recommendations would restore public confidence in the board.

"He (Stainbrook) has been the source of the many failures that have occurred at the board of elections and the new people who are there now are the ones beginning the process of restoring that trust," said Husted.

"There's been problems in Lucas County at the Board of Elections, this is nothing new, but Mr. Husted just didn't know how to handle it and that was the problem," said Stainbrook.

Husted said the board functioned in a “culture of dysfunction.” He says Thursday's ruling brings it to "a culture of cooperation."

Still, Stainbrook says he'll work so voters have faith in the Board of Elections. His goal is to make sure they feel their vote counts.

