BGPD stepping up patrols after increase in assaults

With more assaults in the last couple of weeks, Bowling Green police are putting more patrols on the street.

Police say assault calls are up and they're happening in highly populated areas throughout the city.

Over the last few weeks BGPD says the increase of assaults have come from the downtown area. They believe part of that is because of the increase of people in BG on the weekends. And for that reason, extra officers have been placed in these higher activity areas to try to combat and prevent the crimes.

“The biggest thing I think people can do is just be aware of their surroundings, not travel by themselves and if there are areas that you are walking in that don't look safe, try to find another route,” said Lt. Daniel Mancuso.

Along with being cautious BGPD says use common sense.

