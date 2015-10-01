Sylvania Schools send letter home regarding lice at Highland Ele - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Schools send letter home regarding lice at Highland Elementary

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

The Sylvania School District has sent home a letter to parents regarding a case of lice reported at Highland Elementary.  

In the letter, the district explains to parents that any child who comes to school with lice will be sent home. It also describes how to look for lice, as well as what to do to treat it. 

