Robinson Elementary students release hundreds of butterflies Thursday

Robinson Elementary took their classrooms outside for a special science project Thursday in honor of The Parents Power Hour program.

About 350 students from kindergarten to eighth grade have been caring for hundreds of monarch butterflies since the first day of school.

From eggs to caterpillars and now butterflies, stem lab teacher Cindy Madanski teaches the students how to feed and care for the butterflies, something that is a part of the school's student scientist program.

She also teaches them through artwork and charts of each stage of a butterfly's life, so when it comes time to release them on their flight to Mexico, they are well-educated on each step of the process.

Parents say this hands-on programs like this one that sets Robinson a part from the rest.



“They have a lot for these kids. Whatever age these kids are they have a lot for them. From kindergarten to eighth grade, we're going to find something that you're interested in, we're not just going to have you sitting in a class,” said Erika Taylor.



Now that they're released, the students say the butterflies will make their way to Mexico for the winter.

