Moment of silence planned for Wood County teen who died in crash

Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say 17-year-old Derek Sheldon was driving south on Bloomdale Road in Bloom Township when he lost control, went into the ditch and hit a tree. The vehicle was found in the ditch.

Emergency responders pronounced Sheldon dead at the scene.

Sheldon was a student at Elmwood High School. Friends and family say he was a basketball and baseball player just getting ready to start his life.

The school district's superintendent, Tony Borton says about 10 counselors were at the school Thursday for students to speak to.

"As you can imagine, it was a very difficult day for the Elmwood Community," said Borton in an email to WTOL. "I am so proud of how the staff and community came together today for the kids."

Borton says that a moment of silence is planned at Friday night's football game.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up, to help the family with funeral expenses.

