UAW members reject national contract with FCA

Sales may be doing well for Fiat Chrysler, but labor relations between the company and the United Auto Workers are not.

The UAW confirmed Thursday that its members have voted down a tentative, four-year, national contract with FCA.

UAW President Dennis Williams said he will be meeting with the UAW Fiat Chrysler National Bargaining Committee and Council to discuss what will happen next. He is not calling the vote a setback, saying it is part of the process the UAW respects.

This was a four-year contract that the union leadership had recommended its members approve. But the UAW said Thursday that 65 percent of Fiat Chrysler workers voted against it. That includes Local 12 Jeep workers here in Toledo and in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press reports that this is the first time since 1982 that UAW members have said "no" to a national agreement.

It is believed that union leadership started meeting at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in Warren, Michigan, north of Detroit. Right now we are waiting for them to release new information on what will happen next.

UAW President Williams said in a statement earlier:

"What I love about our organization most of all is that no matter what we do, what action we take, the ultimate decision and the power of the union is our members and they make the final decision. That is the design of our constitution and who we are. We will gather the issues together; notify FCA that further discussions are needed."

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement that it was disappointed and that a "just and equitable compromise" had been reached.

