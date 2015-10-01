Williams County man dies after crashing into farm vehicle

A 28-year-old man is dead after crashing into a farm vehicle in Williams County.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to US-20A at County Road 17 in Jefferson Township just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning. That’s near the City of Montpelier.

According to a report from OSHP, 28-year-old Samuel Sierra of West Unity, was heading east on US-20A when he hit the rear axle of an International Harvester Conventional. The farm vehicle was driven by 61-year-old Fred Chapin of Norwalk.

Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

It’s unknown if Chapin was injured in the crash.

