Call 11 For Action: East Toledo residents call after ditch is left along their street

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Residents on Cutter Street off of Dearborn in east Toledo were fed up after contractors left a ditch right in front of their homes, so they brought it to Call 11 For Action.



"Three weeks, how much longer do they need for completion of the project?" said Cutter Street resident Thomas Grant.

In early August, Grant says a contractor, who had been working on a repaving project along with new curbs, left a large hole on one side of the road for weeks. He says the hole went all along the length of the road, the sidewalk was covered in dirt, water hookups were left exposed and weeds were growing in the ditch.



“They blocked off everything, said it would only be like a couple day process and then it has been like this for about a month and a half now," said resident Jordan Dimario.

When asked how it looks when she goes outside, she said, “It looks trashy.”



The word dangerous could also be used to description the ditch. Dimario says some neighbors had to carefully jump over the ditch just to get to their homes and one even fell into it.

“I think it's ridiculous. It is. It has been a problem for a while and everybody has been complaining. A lot of people have called the city," he said.



But when that didn't work, they turned to Call 11 For Action, who immediately got on the phone to the Mayor's office to find out why a city project would be left the way it was for so long.

A city spokesperson said the contractor poured a new section of the curb, but didn't back fill behind the curb or even clean up the area. She explained that on a Friday and then the city gave the contractor until the end of the day Monday to get it done.

The contractor got to work and what a difference it made. The sidewalk had been cleared, the ditch filled in, and the curbs and roadway were completed.



“It's gorgeous. Look at it. It's beautiful. It's like a brand new road, a whole new street," said resident Doug Sibbersen.



Vicki Wohlgamuth loves to sit on her front porch and has a much better view now.

“We'll be back to normal, yes. And a lot better of a street. Safer for the kids, no bumps, no somebody loses control and takes out a kid,” Wohlgamuth said. “Because it didn't get finished until you guys came out the first time. So that was greatly appreciated.”



“I'm a firm believer in it. Call For Action. Yes sir!” Sibbersen added.

