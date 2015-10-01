Toledo to receive $170K in road-salt settlement

Winter is coming and that means snow, ice and road salt.

On Thursday, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that 848 public entities in the state will get a share of a $11.5 million settlement with road-salt producers.

Chicago-based Morton Salt Inc. and Minnesota-based Cargill Inc. were both accused of conspiring to drive up prices of rock salt used to de-ice roads and bridges. Both companies denied wrongdoing, but agreed to pay the settlement instead of going to trial.

From the settlement, about $6.8 million will go to local governments. Additional money will be split between the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio Turnpike Commission and Ohio's antitrust fund.

“When I announced this settlement in June, I indicated my intention to return a significant portion of the money to local agencies and governments that buy rock salt,” Attorney General DeWine said in a press release. “We know these agencies stretch public funds and taxpayer dollars as far as possible, and we hope this money will help them make roads safer for the citizens who depend on them.”

The settlement will also bring more than $300,000 to cities in Lucas County about $170,000 of which will be coming to Toledo.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says she's glad they're getting a refund, but did not indicate any specific use of the money just yet.

"It will go back into our assess funds that take care of our streets. So it could go back for purchase of more salt, or the refilling of the potholes or different things like that," said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.

Over the summer, the state asked city's to submit a claim for a share of the settlement and 848 public entities submitted requests. They will all receive a portion of the money.

The amount of money each entity will receive is based on the percentage of the entity's total eligible rock salt purchase. All but one will receive a minimum of $500.

A list of entities receiving claim checks from the rock salt settlement is available here. The total amounts each will receive are listed here.

