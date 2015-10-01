Winning $310.5M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

The winning ticket to a $310.5 million Powerball jackpot was sold in a small town in southwestern Michigan.

Michigan Lottery officials are urging the winner to step forward. The jackpot can be paid over 30 years or the winner can choose a lump sum of about $197 million before taxes.

The ticket in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was sold at the Three Rivers West Shell gas station in Three Rivers, 30 miles south of Kalamazoo.

Three Rivers is just minutes from the Indiana border, so the winner might be from out of state.

Liz Smith, who works at the gas station, says "it's just crazy" to sell such a large winning ticket in a small town. The numbers are 21, 39, 40, 55 and 59, and the Powerball is 17.

