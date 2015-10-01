Fiat Chrysler announces record-breaking September sales

Fiat Chrysler has released sales number for the month of September showing big increases across the board.

And Grogan's Towne Chrysler General Manager Denny Amrhein says that could have an effect on the way that Jeep production and sales are going here in Toledo.

Sales for the Toledo-made Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Cherokee both reached record highs for the month of September.

17,583 Jeep Wranglers were sold over the past month, an increase of 26 percent over the previous year. Jeep Cherokee sales also rose to 20,224, marking an even larger jump of 38 percent.

Fiat Chrysler also showed a sharp improvement in total sales, with this past month marking their highest September sales totals since 2000.

"Those two vehicles, every month after month, they just keep doing better and better and it's just one of those things where in the city of Toledo, we just hope it keeps going that way," said Amrhein.

That's because those gains could have a positive affect on the Glass City production.

"With Chrysler being here and manufacturing being here and everything else, that all definitely helps. The Chrysler employees are very loyal," he said.

Fiat Chrysler made headlines all summer with the 'will they, won't they' keep Wrangler production in Toledo. It was reported that the Wrangler would stay and the Cherokee could move, with another model coming to the Toledo plant.

"Just never know what's going on, especially with all the talk that's if the Cherokee's gonna stay or if it's gonna leave. A lot of people are a little nervous in Toledo, but it's like I said in the last interview, if the Cherokee would happen to leave, there will be another line that will come in. They're not gonna leave the largest manufacturing company in the world empty. So they're gonna make sure that there's cars here," he said.

Chrysler Jeep Dodge Dealerships like Grogan's Towne say that did have an affect on local sales.

"You get some people that get a little nervous about having a job and of course you know if they're not sure they're gonna have a job, they're not gonna be out buying new cars. I think it has a little factor. I don't think it's as big as what you might think. But there's always that factor when you're not sure if you're gonna have a job or not. With the talks that they've had and the uncertainty, I think it's bothered some people. I don't think it's bothering all of them, but it's bothered some," he said.

And as far as the current UAW contract negotiations, Amrhein says he hopes everything will get handled in a timely manner.

"We don't need a strike, we don't need our vehicles stopping production, not the way that the year's going and has been in the last four years," he said.

This news also comes as UAW members vote on a potential contract with Fiat Chrysler. Several union groups voted to reject the contract, including Local 12 Jeep workers in Toledo.

