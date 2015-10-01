Ohioans drop off 13.5 tons of unused prescription drugs

The government says Ohioans dropped off 13.5 tons of unneeded, unwanted or expired prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The annual U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration initiative targets unused prescription drugs because the medications can be accidentally ingested, stolen or abused.

The DEA says nine previous nationwide events have taken in more than 4.8 million pounds, or more than 2,400 tons of unneeded prescription drugs.

The website of the Ohio Attorney General's office includes a list of prescription drug drop boxes across the state for additional medication disposal.

