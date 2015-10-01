Police search for man who stole money from Toledo Hospital

The Toledo Police Department is looking for a man who stole money out of a purse at the Toledo Hospital.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department says the man gained access to the Physician’s Office inside the hospital. That’s where he took the money from the purse.

The suspect was later seen leaving the scene on a bike.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

View larger photos of the suspect below.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.