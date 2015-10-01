Monclova Twp. fire forces family from home

Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Monclova Township.

The fire broke out at an occupied home on Hollywyck. A family was inside at the time.

Firefighters say the family of four awoke to the sound of smoke alarms. Everyone was able to escape the fire safely.

The fire has since been contained.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

