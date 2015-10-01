Deputies investigating fatal Wood County crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Deputies investigating fatal Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday night in Wood County.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on State Route 6 near the Fuel Mart at 23.

We're told Christopher Devieau, of Lorain, was hit and killed by a semi after pulling out of a driveway.

The semi driver was not hurt in the crash. 

