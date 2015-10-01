Beloved dog writes own obituary thanking people of Perrysburg

A Perrysburg dog has barked a final word of thanks to the people of his home town.

Toto Sahloff wrote his own obituary prior to his passing on September 6. The obituary gave thanks to all the people of Perrysburg for giving him attention on his many walks with his owner Dorothy.

Toto turned 17 back in August (119 in dog years). In the obituary, he explained the many ailments he suffered over the years, including being blind in one eye, having diabetes, being deaf and having bad hips.

Toto goes on to thank the many who gave him a pat on the head while on the many walks around town, as well as his owner and doctor who knew it was his time to go.

The full obituary from The Perrysburg Messenger Journal:

“My name is Toto Sahloff. If I was a person, I would be Dorothy’s “boy.” I am writing my own obituary because I want to. You have probably seen mom walking down the street with me in a stroller. Let me build up to the reason for that. When I was about seven I was attacked by a Bull Mastiff, and he ripped open my throat and made me blind in one eye. A year or so later, I was diagnosed with diabetes, so my health issues have not been all that great. Now that I have reached the age of 17 on August 1 (in dog years that would be 119), I am deaf and my hips are not strong enough to let me walk very far. We walk about a block and then into the stroller I go. I am very happy with my walks and between mom and my doctor they see to it that I have the care I need and the walk is a bonus. The reason I wanted to write this is because I want to thank all the nice people that gave me attention while walking all over Perrysburg. The pats on the head and just talking to be was comforting, even if I am deaf, sometimes it’s selective hearing mom says. Perrysburg is a friendly town and has been very enjoyable to see more of it then I had ever dreamed. Plus, mom lost more than fifty pounds, so it was a win-win for both of us. This was written last week, and now I’ve passed, and want to thank my mom and Dr. Martin of Midway Animal Hospital for making the right decision as my time had come, and now I’m at peace.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.