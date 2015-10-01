BGSU Head Basketball Coach brings back the Junior Falcon program

Michael Huger is in his first year at BGSU as Head Basketball Coach.

When he was a player at BG, Jim Larranaga (BGSU Coach at the time) introduced the Junior Falcon program.

Well now it's back, with the players are coaches at the camp, they're getting a chance to have some fun, interact with young fans, and make a lasting impression. Much like how Coach Huger did, and definitely created some fun memories for the players.

“The funniest thing that happened was the lights were going out in the gym for some reason and everyone was looking around and asking what’s going on, I’m even asking my team, 'guys what’s happening?' and I look off in the corner and one of my players is in the corner flicking the lights on and off and he doesn’t care,” Garrett Mayleben BGSU Redshirt Sophomore Forward.

“The parents are key, when you have a guy come up to you and says I was on your junior Falcons team when you started this program and it’s like wow, that’s what is important right now, what's so special is they remember the time as a player in the junior Falcons program and want to bring that back to their kids and grandkids,” Coach Huger said.

