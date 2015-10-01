Survey on the future of Rossford High School to be sent out to residents

Residents in Rossford will soon see a survey asking for their opinion on the future of the high school.

The survey will be administered by the Ohio School Board Association. It will be mailed out to all registered voters and will also offered an online version.

This comes after district leaders received major push-back from the community regarding a proposed plan to move high school students to classrooms at Owens Community College. The district has since eliminated that option.

Three possibilities on the survey include building a new centralized campus at 795 Glenwood for pre-k through high school students, doing major renovations and upgrades to the current high school building for 6th through 12th grades, or demolishing the high school and building a brand new one for 6th through 12th grades but in the same location.

The school board president says community opinion is very important in this process.

“After the Owens presentation there was a lot of healthy debate here in town both for and against and it really started generating some conversation about something does need to be done with our schools. So we took that advice and started having this conversation and I think it's vital we have their input,” said Ken Sutter, Rossford School Board President.

He says this process will move fast. The Ohio School Board Association will analyze the results and report back to the Rossford School Board, who will then prepare a bond issue in hopes of getting it on the May ballot.

