Mayoral forum held in Bowling Green Wednesday

Dozens of people gathered in Bowling Green for a mayoral forum at the Wood County Library Wednesday.

Dick Edwards, Dan Phillips, and Kelly Wicks are all running for mayor in Bowling Green in this November's election, making it the first contested race in a number of years.

Wednesday, all three answered questions submitted ahead of time, which included a number of topics, like how to bring new businesses to the area. The candidates also shared what they would do if elected to office.

"I want the people to know I'm ready to step up and do the job full time. I think my experience in the private sector as an entrepreneur and small business owner makes me uniquely qualified for the job," says mayoral candidate Kelly Wicks.

"I really welcome this opportunity and hope the depth and breadth of my experiences over the years, being with four large public universities as an executive officer, and my work here in the community will serve me well," says current Mayor Dick Edwards.

"We're trying to show where we're coming from and why we feel that certain issues should be taken as serious as we take them. And show that just because they are issues that the students see as large issues for the city, doesn't mean that they are only student concerns," says mayoral candidate Dan Phillips.

Several other events involving the candidates will also be held this October.

