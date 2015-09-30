Hensville is one step closer to becoming a reality

Hensville, Toledo's newest entertainment district, is getting even closer to becoming a reality.

Those close to the project say everything is coming along as planned and before you know it Toledoans will be enjoying everything this new area will have to offer.

“It's just going to open up all sorts of things for happenings downtown,” said Andi Roman, Director of Communications for the Toledo Mud Hens. “You can walk in where the swamp shop is going to be, it's going to be expanded. And now that whole wall has been taken out and you can walk straight through to the ball park. So that will be a new entrance.”

They've also started to fix and replace the 147 windows in the building. The Nine at Hensville will provide a new bar and restaurant to those visiting the ballpark. Plus, more accommodations will be on the roof.



“There will also be rooftop dining that goes along with that. There's going to be rooftop party spaces for during the games. There's new suites that will be there,” said Roman.



Right now. the prep work is wrapping up and spaces are starting to be defined. The project is one step closer to bringing an estimated 150,000 people to downtown Toledo.



“Very exciting knowing what this space is going to become, what Hensville is going to become to downtown Toledo, and the warehouse district, in our community, it's really fun,” said Roman.

The project is expected to be complete for the Mud Hen's opening day weekend next year.

