Swanton Bulldogs are keeping their eyes on a championship

A wise man once said that adversity reveals perseverance, perseverance reveals character, and character reveals hope and hope

never disappoints.

The Swanton Bulldogs are 5-0, their top three running backs are out, who happen to be their top linebackers. But it's next man up and that hope has never left as they have their eyes on a championship.



"Our young guys have definitely taken the philosophy, 'it's my turn and I'm going to help the team' and I think everybody took it upon themselves, 'I'm going to practice a little harder, a little better and the coaches are going to coach harder and a little better' and it's worked out okay," said Swanton Head Coach Mike Vicars.



"It's definitely nerve racking at first, to replace Jordan Nyler is definitely a tough task, he's a heck of a player and he plays his heart out every play. But I'm trying my best and right now we're 5-0 and we're getting there,” said Freshman and now starting running back Michael Lawniczak.



There are plenty of players competing with injuries and some like running back Antonio Cervantes, trying to rehab back from two herniated disks.



"It's hard watching them win and not be on the field, but I knew right when it happened I was pretty sad. But I told myself not to pout and I just have to keep my head high and hope for the best,” Cervantes said.



"It's really hard, you have to tackle with one arm pretty much, you can't intercept the ball, you have to smack it down," Swanton senior lineman Dean Sego said when referencing playing through an injury (his right foreman and hand entirely covered in a cast).



"And to see what they've gone through, it is a little bit hard because you're always telling kids hard work always pays off and I still tell them this, hard work always pays off. But it doesn't always pay off on the day you want it to,” Vicars said.



The Bulldogs are used to facing adversity and things won’t get any easier come Friday night as they face a 4-1 Evergreen team.

