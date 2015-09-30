Lucas Co. corrections officers honored for quick action in saving an inmates life

Wednesday, two Lucas County corrections officers were honored for their quick action after finding an inmate unresponsive in her cell.

Corrections Officers Denise Alexander and Danielle Stead were doing the morning rounds when they found the inmate on the verge of losing her life after a heroin overdose.

They immediately called the facility nurse and 911 while Officer Alexander began chest compressions.

“The sheriff is working really hard to combat this drug that's come over our city, but were not perfect, it does get in here and when it does we have to react,” said Officer Alexander.

The Officers were honored at a monthly award ceremony where they both received the Life Saving Award.

The inmate is doing okay.

