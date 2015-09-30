Glendale-Feilbach remembers and honors beloved teacher

Students and staff at Glendale-Feilbach Elementary held a vigil Wednesday to remember and honor a kindergarten teacher who was diagnosed with cancer back in July.

For 28 years, Karen Zapiecki served as a teacher throughout the Toledo area, touching the lives of many. It wasn't until July that her world took a different turn when she found out her breast cancer had returned and had spread to her liver and spine.

And while her family says she put up a strong and courageous fight, just two short months later, the beloved teacher died on September 5 at just 56 years old.

While it's a sad time, her husband says the community support has helped his family.



“It really helps us in our time of need here to know that so many people are sharing our pain,” said Karen’s husband Tom Zapiecki.



With Karen's favorite color being purple, the school says it was only fitting to plant a lilac bush in her memory. And TPS Superintendent Dr. Durant says it's a great reminder of the legacy she left behind.



“It just brings great pleasure to know the students and the staff would crowd together and leave a legacy here within the front lawn to always remind ourselves of what Mrs. Zapiecki always wanted in regards to educating and teaching the minds of children,” said Dr. Durant.

