Don't Waste Your Money: McDonald's offers most items in new all-day breakfast

McDonald's has announced they will be serving some breakfast items all day. This pleases many customers who have raced to the restaurant only to miss the cutoff for some of their favorite items.

“Our customers are just so happy now that they can get a hash brown or hotcakes at lunchtime, or even dinner – 5 or 6 o’ clock at night,” said Gloria Noday, a franchise owner.

Most breakfast foods are on the menu all day, aside from the Big Breakfast.

“We don’t offer that at lunchtime basically because it’s a different process we use to scramble the eggs,” said Noday.

Depending on the location, you may not be able to purchase either biscuits or muffins. One of those will be available, and the other will not.

Bill and Jacina Wright were among the first customers to enjoy breakfast for lunch at McDonald's.

“I love breakfast food. I work in home health, so to be able to get breakfast food all day, in between patients and bring it to my patients, is great,” said Jacina.

Her husband Bill said, “It’s like a dream come true.”

The all-day breakfast menu will be available Oct. 6.

The franchise is hoping to make a turnaround and boost sales, while giving customers, like the Wrights, their own version of a happy meal.

