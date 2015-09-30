Recent Syrian refugees settle in Toledo

With news of President Obama's decision to accept at least 10,000 Syrian refugees into the United States in the coming years, refugee resettlement agencies like U.S. Together are prepared for a possible increase in applicants.



Corine Dehabey, Resettlement Coordinator at the local U.S. Together office said that currently there are at least seven Syrian refugee families that have settled in the Toledo-area. Two of those families, having arrived just a few weeks ago, sat down with WTOL Wednesday, with translating assistance from Dehabey.



Homs, Syria native Omar brought his family to the U.S. to escape the civil war and strife in Syria. But he says it wasn't always like that.



"The life was very good, actually excelling. I was working, we were happy," said Omar, who's a carpenter by trade.



Another refugee, Hussam, also lived in Homs, where he says the living was easy until the war started. In 2012, he went straight to Jordan, and stayed in the capital of Amman. Omar lost his job when the war began, and he was also forced to cross the border into Jordan and stay at a refugee camp.



"Life during the war was really difficult, because we had no access to food, there was fighting, bombing, exploding, and we had to leave," said Omar. "I lost my job, and with young kids it's very difficult to take the whole family and leave, but we had to. (Life in Jordan) was difficult because it was hard for us to survive, food assistance was reduced, and at a certain point it was cut off. We had a difficult time even surviving during the two years."



Both men say in Jordan, Syrians are forbidden to work, and if they are caught, the government will deport them back to Syria or Turkey.



"It was very difficult because there was no jobs for the Syrians, no medical treatment was available, no schooling was available for the children. So it got to be too much, so we had to leave," said Hussam.



After three years, a resettlement agency, the UNHCR in Jordan, contacted Omar and told him there's an option to travel to the U.S. He immediately said yes. But it was a difficult decision leaving friends and family behind.



"(I)...can't describe the feeling. I felt so sad. And twice at the airport thought to go back and not come to the U.S. But I was thinking about the future of my kids, and their safety, and I wanted to find a job because I'm the main supporter of my parents," said Omar.



Hussam found out he would have the chance to resettle in the U.S. a little more than a year ago. And he also found it hard to leave the familiarity behind.



"It's a very sad feeling because I was also thinking about his family back home. But we had no other choice," said Hussam.



When asked how he felt arriving at the Chicago airport, Omar said all the burdens were lifted off of his back. Once arrived in Toledo, Omar says he didn't expect to feel the sense of community that he feels here. Little things like people smiling and saying hi are some of the things that surprised Omar.



Hussam's first impression of the U.S.?



"Very beautiful feelings," he said.



Though it was hard coming to this country with essentially nothing, Omar says he and his family had no choice but to leave. While he's still hoping Syria will return to how it was before the war, he's grateful to the United States for helping families like his.



"I want to thank the American government, the American people for welcoming me into their country and giving me the chance again," he said.



Both families also thanked Dehabey, who helps provide invaluable services to the refugees.



"We help them from day one when they arrive at the airport, we pick them up, take them to the apartment we rent for them and then we try to get them all the core services, helping them out in any way possible shape and form so that they can start their life here again in the U.S.," said Dehabey.



She says the biggest barriers for refugees are language and transportation. Although each case is only technically opened for three months, Dehabey says her doors are never closed.



"We know how they feel. We know what's going on, we walk in their shoes. We try to help them out as much as possible," she said.



That includes helping the children enroll in a bilingual (English/Arabic) charter school. Both dads have big dreams for their young children.



"We want them live in liberty and have choices in life and be able to make their own decisions and...equality, yes," said Hussam.



Omar says maybe his hopes for his three children, with one on the way, can be realized. He wants to ensure they receive a good education.



Hussam isn't ruling out the possibility of returning to Syria...someday.



"In the long term, yes, I would like to go back if Syria goes back to the olden days," he said.



Dehabey also echoes that sentiment.



"There's an end to everything. And we are hoping and praying that Syria will conquer the whole thing and go back to the old ways....peaceful," she said.



For more information on U.S. Together, click here.

