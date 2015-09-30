Suspect still at large in murder of 20-year-old David Lee Jones

Two months after David Lee Jones was murdered, his father David Jones Sr., is calling upon anyone who might know something about his son’s killer.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect of the shooting on Aug. 10 that killed David Jones and injured his friend.

“It hurts me every day because, I don’t know who it is. And, it just messes me up,” said his father. “Well, we are trying to hold up the best that we can. We’re being as strong as we can, but it hurts. Somebody killed my son. It hurts real bad.”

The family is hoping that if they open up, someone will help lead police to the suspect, or the suspect themselves will come forward and confess.

“If my son’s killer is watching this, I wish you would turn yourself in, or people who know who done it, you need to speak up. You don’t need to go to court or nothing, you can call Crime Stopper,” Jones Sr. said.

Jones was at a party on Woodstock near Nebraska when he was killed. Police say that when they arrived, everyone had fled. No motive has been uncovered and no suspects have been identified at this time.

At the funeral, days after the murder, shots were fired outside and police were called again.

Wednesday, the family held a private memorial just for family.

David Jones Sr. remembers his son before the night he lost him.

“We had a good time. We talked a lot and spent a lot of time together,” he said.

Toledo has had 17 murders this year. Only eight have been solved.

If you have information on this or any other incident, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

