Stink bug sightings in NW Ohio prompt discussion on social media

Many people are taking to social media to report an invasion of little brown bugs flying around inside their homes.

The stink bug is a small brown insect that gives off an odor when smashed.

The complaints come in from many regions of Northwest Ohio with people weighing in on the problem and solution.

These bugs have been found on doors, windows, and walls. One viewer from Perrysburg says she saw a swarm of them in her back yard.

Solutions on how to effectively remove these pests vary. One recommendation by someone in Fremont is to spray the pests with a soap and water mixture while another person says you must vacuum them to get rid of the problem.

However, there is another place you can take your concerns. Michigan State University's (MSU) extension wants people to report stink bug sightings for their research. Your phone call could help them track the stink bug and contribute to their studies.

For more ideas on how to get rid of stink bugs, click here.

Click here for information on MSU.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.