Ohio voter registration deadline Oct. 5

The deadline for Ohio voters to register  is Oct. 5. Applications for absentee ballots should be mailed by Oct. 31 so they are received by the noon deadline on Nov. 3.

To vote in Ohio, people must meet these qualifications:

  • must be a citizen of the United States
  • must be 18 years or older by election day
  • must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days before election
  • must not be incarcerated for a felony conviction in the United States
  • must not have been declared incompetent for voting purposed by probate court
  • must not have been permanently disenfranchised for violations of the election laws

Ohio's General Election is on Nov. 3, 2015.

