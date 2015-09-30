Ohio voter registration deadline Oct. 5

The deadline for Ohio voters to register is Oct. 5. Applications for absentee ballots should be mailed by Oct. 31 so they are received by the noon deadline on Nov. 3.

To vote in Ohio, people must meet these qualifications:

must be a citizen of the United States

must be 18 years or older by election day

must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days before election

must not be incarcerated for a felony conviction in the United States

must not have been declared incompetent for voting purposed by probate court

must not have been permanently disenfranchised for violations of the election laws

Ohio's General Election is on Nov. 3, 2015.

