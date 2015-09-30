Possible bed bugs at Navarre Elementary, TPS sends letter home

Toledo Public Schools has alerted the Lucas County Health Department and sent a letter home to parents about a possible bed bug brought to Navarre Elementary.

In the letter TPS says the bug was brought to the school in a student’s backpack. They say though it is unlikely for bed bugs to be active in a school, the district is taking several precautions to insure there is not a problem. A thorough inspection of the classroom was conducted and a “Packtite” device was used to heat the student’s belongings and eliminate any possibility of bed bugs.

They conclude, "Toledo Public Schools will continue to be diligent to identify bed bugs, provide thorough inspections of schools and have licensed pest control specialists treat the rooms if a problem is found. Concerned families should contact the school nurse with any questions."

But even though the district says this not it an outbreak, some parents are still uneasy about the whole situation.

"I was itching, she was itching and I'm itching now," said one parent.

Just the thought of bed bugs is enough to make this mother's skin crawl. She asked not to be identified, but says her daughter Kaliyah came home from school and told her the news.

"It's disgusting. We've washed everything," she said.

TPS leaders say no other bugs have been found in the building. County health leaders say this serves as a reminder to be vigilant.

"Bed bugs are out there," said Eric Zgodzinski with the Lucas County Health Department.

He says the bugs can be picked up anywhere. And although the thought is unpleasant, there isn't any reason to panic if you spot one.

"It's a yuck factor, it's not like a tick or mosquito, there's been no verified disease that's been transmitted from a bed bug to a person. But it is a mental health issue. Nobody likes to think there's bugs in their beds," said Zgodzinski.

He says early detection is key.

"If you have one or two it's pretty easy, but you don't want to get an infestation. That's when you have problems relative to getting rid of them," said Zgodzinski.

School leaders say they're confident they've detected and treated the problem. But that's not going to stop some parents from taking extra precautions.

"I'm thinking about getting her a clear book bag. We're just going to wash everything because I don't want bed bugs," said one parent.

TPS leaders say they will continue to regularly inspect the schools and they'll call pest specialists in if any more of the bugs are found.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.