Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces for 6-State Trooper Project

A project that incorporated multiple state law enforcement agencies aimed to strengthen security services in highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

Six states, including Ohio (OSHP), joined forces from Sept. 24 - Sept. 27 to focus on marijuana and crime patrol enforcement. This led to 37 felony drug arrests and 155 misdemeanor marijuana arrests by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Other states involved in the 6-State Trooper Project were Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Colonel Paul Pride, Patrol Superintendent said, "OSHP can play a key role in reducing different types of crime, most of which involve traveling on public roads at some point in time. We will continue to join our partners in this region to tackle these issues and make our streets and communities safer."

