Perrysburg pallet manufacturing building damaged in fire

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

A Perrysburg business was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Industrial Hardwoods Inc on F street in the Ampoint Industrial Park around 11:30 a.m. The company makes shipping pallets. 

Crews say most of the damage was confined to an office space inside the building.

Rossford, Northwood and Perrysburg Fire Departments all assisted at the scene.

