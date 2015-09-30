Police looking for victims in Toledo-area 'crimes against children' investigation

Police looking for victims in Toledo-area 'crimes against childr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is looking for possible victims of a man arrested Wednesday morning. 

Officers took Aaron Swartz, 30 into custody around 8 a.m. following an investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. The Toledo man was found at the William Henry Harrison Park in Pemberville.

Swartz was brought to the Wood County Justice Center, where he’ll stay until his arraignment at Bowling Green Municipal Court.

He faces three felony counts of Importuning. The specifics of the investigation have not been released.

Anyone who may be a victim of Swartz is asked to email the sheriff's office

