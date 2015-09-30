Police looking for victims in Toledo-area 'crimes against children' investigation

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is looking for possible victims of a man arrested Wednesday morning.

Officers took Aaron Swartz, 30 into custody around 8 a.m. following an investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. The Toledo man was found at the William Henry Harrison Park in Pemberville.

Swartz was brought to the Wood County Justice Center, where he’ll stay until his arraignment at Bowling Green Municipal Court.

He faces three felony counts of Importuning. The specifics of the investigation have not been released.

Anyone who may be a victim of Swartz is asked to email the sheriff's office.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.