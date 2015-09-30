City of Toledo to pay most of CCNO bill

The City of Toledo will pay its fourth quarter bill to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, but it will only be a partial payment. County commissioners are on board with the plan, as long as the CCNO board approves it.



Thursday is the deadline for the city to pay its $1.3 million bill to keep the regional jail running. While the city won’t be able to make a full payment, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said at an afternoon news conference that the city will pay just over $1 million, which represents about 78% of the bill.



The plan comes after lengthy and sometimes tenuous negotiations between the city and Lucas County over several jail-related issues.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson said, “It is a complicated question. We have to work through it and we have to figure things out and as commissioner (Pete) Gerken said, it is about negotiations, so it is better late than never.”



Hicks-Hudson said the money is coming from the general fund and most of it became available when the county's lawsuit against the city over how

inmates are booked, was dismissed. City leaders said the county is allowing the city to use money that was accrued in that controversy, for this payment.

County commissioners said they have accepted this arrangement, with the city promising to pay the rest of it by a target date of December 13. Both sides feel this is enough to keep CCNO in Stryker, operating.



Commissioner Gerken said, “Full resolution is not before us yet. A step towards resolution is significantly taken today with the commitments, the monies to do that. I continue to pledge to work with the mayor and the team for final resolution of this.”



Board of Commissioners President Tina Skeldon Wozniak added, “We appreciate also and maybe more so, that they are working very hard

to not compromise any issues at CCNO as regards to public safety. So we will continue our dialogue on a regular and earnest basis.”

Mayor Hicks-Hudson hopes the city can pull a little more money together by Thursday. There was no talk of closing the jail or layoffs.

The full CCNO board will have to accept this incremental payment by the city, which could happen in a meeting on Friday.

