Several UAW locals reject Fiat Chrysler contract, but what's next?

With several UAW locals rejecting a national contract with Fiat Chrysler, WTOL is asking what’s next?

Members with large assembly plants like Local 12 Jeep workers here in Toledo and in Sterling Heights, Michigan rejected the national contract with Fiat Chrysler.

And even though all the votes aren't in from other locals, it's looking like the deal isn't going to pass nationally.

Kristin Dziczek with the center for automotive research in Ann Arbor says it's not mathematically possible at this point for the contract to pass nationally and it's her understanding that UAW local leaders will be in Detroit Thursday to hash out what’s next.

“Plan B could be that it goes right back to Chrysler to see what they can do to satisfy some of the demands of the membership. They could put Chrysler on the back burner and go someplace else for a while or they could revote this agreement. In fact, they could go back and say, ‘this is the best we can do and we're going to revote it.’ I don't think that's likely,” said Dziczek.

A final vote total could be announced soon.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.