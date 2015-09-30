TFD investigating suspicious west Toledo house fire

Toledo fire department crews are investigating a fire Wednesday morning at a west Toledo home.

The fire happened on Vermaas Avenue. It has been declared suspicious.

While neighbors tell us a woman and her two children live at the home, the fire chief says the house appears to be vacant.

We're told the fire began in the downstairs portion of the home.

