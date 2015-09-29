Lucas Co. Health Dept. holds first of many flu clinics this season

Fall is in the air and with it comes flu season.

On Monday, the Lucas County Health Department held a flu clinic where they shared some important information on what you need to do to avoid the flu this year.

The event was one of many the health department will have over the next few months. But they want everyone to start thinking about getting a flu shot as we make our way into flu season.

According to the Lucas County Health Department, getting a flu shot is a good idea because it not only protects you from the flu, but others as well.

The health department recommends everyone six months and older get vaccinated. And if you are over 65 that you get the high dose.

The health department is hoping this year's vaccine is a better match to the flu strain than it was last year. But it's still too early to tell.

Either way, the health department says having the vaccine is better than not having the vaccine.

“There's no vaccine on the market that is 100-percent effective, but if you take the vaccines and you do come in contact with the disease and become infected, it's going to be a much more mild case,” said Mary Sheehy, Public Health Nurse with the Lucas County Health Department.

The health department says despite what people may think the flu shot does not give you the flu.

To find out when the health department will have more clinics, including a free flu shot clinic in October, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.