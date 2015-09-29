A number of issues delay opening of several I-75 ramps

The Ohio Department of Transportation says several ramp closures along I-75, from the I-475 split in Toledo to Dorr Street, are taking longer than expected to reopen due to a number of issues that have delayed construction.

It is one of the most congested areas in Toledo and ODOT is doing everything they can to get the ramps open. But just like any construction project, unexpected things pop up and can cause delays.

“We do realize it's an inconvenience and we're working hard to resolve all of our issues,” said spokeswoman Theresa Pollick.



Through October, Lawrence Avenue to southbound I-75 will be closed, the ramp from northbound I-75 to Bancroft Street is closed and the ramp from Collingwood Boulevard to northbound I-75 is closed.

Through November, the ramp from southbound I-75 to Collingwood Boulevard will be closed.

ODOT says a number of factors are to blame for the delay.



“We want to make sure that we have safety on the ramps with the lighting, so we have to deal with that. We dealt with some concrete issues earlier, we dealt with some surveying. So we put all these factors together and you're also looking at adjacent projects. So with that said we have multiple projects issues in getting all of these ramps open in the area,” said Pollick.



Weather and surveying issues have also played a role. ODOT says right now they are a few weeks behind in reopening the ramps.



“We're working as fast as we can to get these ramps open. And the work is going to continue and our goal is to have these ramps open as well as additional work complete by the time we go in to the winter season,” said Pollick.

All the ramps mentioned will reopen as soon as they are ready.

