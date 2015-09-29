Only On 11: 20-yr-old BG assault victim credits citizens who stepped in

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

(Three of the four arrested for assault)

A 20-year-old assaulted and beaten unconscious at a Bowling Green gas station Sunday says he owes his life to the citizens who stepped in to help.

“I was walking up to Circle K because I was trying to make my way home and these guys confronted me. I didn't know what their problem was,” he said.

That’s when his night out took a quick turn as he became the victim of a brutal beating.

He asked not to be identified, but says four men approached him outside the Circle K on North Prospect around 2:30 a.m.

“They kept yelling at me and saying, ‘you better get out of here kid,’ and stuff like that,” he said.

But he was waiting for a friend and refused to leave. That's when one of the men punched him.

“I didn't know where I was getting attacked from, so I turned around to tackle one of them and as soon as I got on the ground all four of them started kicking me and punching me,” he said.

He says that's the last thing he remembers. The 20-year-old then woke up in an ambulance. Police later telling him that citizens stepped in to help.

“Random strangers - I have no idea who these people were. The girl stayed with me to make sure I was okay and called 911. Her friends intervened and made sure the cops got them for assault,” he said.

According to the police report, the men kicked and punched the girl who stepped in to help. Her friends stayed on scene and helped police identify the men who were later arrested for assault.

“I don't really have words to describe how thankful I am. Most people would just turn their back and walk away - it’s none of their business. But for them to intervene like that - it's pretty amazing,” he said.

Police say there have been other incidents in the past five days on that same location. They include a traffic stop and disorderly conduct.

