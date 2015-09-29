Perrysburg Police Department requests dashboard cameras added to 2016 budget

The Perrysburg Police Department is requesting of City Council that dashboard cameras be added into their 2016 budget. As many cities move towards body cameras. Perrysburg City Councilman Todd Grayson says that the dash cams are the first step.

“It’s just a common sense thing,” Grayson said. “It protects the police as much as it protects the citizens – it’s good for everybody.”

Grayson added that he would like to one day get the body cameras that so many cities have chosen to add to their uniformed officers as well.

“I think it really is a conjunction of both. And, if you’re going to do both then what’s the best one to start with. And we thought the dash cams really made the most sense,” he said.

In addition to the dash cams, the chief said they’d like to upgrade the existing cameras in their interview rooms at the department too.

The total cost in the budget is 115-thousand dollars, which Grayson says, as of right now, is there.

“The cost of not having cameras is immensely higher than relatively a small cost of getting them in,” he said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.