TPS Proud Student of the Month works towards domestic violence prevention

Two months after a tragedy, one student is using his grief to focus on discussing issues of domestic violence in hopes of saving others.

Tyler Kirian is a junior at Start High School who was good friends with Joscelyn Jones, whose ex-boyfriend was responsible for her death, her brother’s, and the stabbing of her mom. He got involved with Start’s chapter of Teen Pep, a group that tackles peer-to-peer problems, including date rape and bullying. Since Kirian has joined, the group has focused on domestic violence issues.

“I had to sit down and stop thinking about myself and start thinking what my friend would want out of this,” said Kirian. “My friend, Joscelyn Jones was so important to me. I don’t know why it had to happen this way.”

Kirian is working towards his goal of opening up a help hotline for teens that is also run by teens.

Brenda Wilhelm, a counselor at Start High School said, “When it’s student-driven, they can make a difference. The students will listen to students a lot faster than they would listen to us. So, for him to step up and take a stance, we are only at the beginning of this.”

Kirian is also working towards getting a permanent memorial painted on one of the walls of the high school so that future students can learn from Joscelyn’s story and how her life was cut short.

“I’m not losing another friend,” Kirian says. “I’m going to get help.”

Tyler Kirian was recognized as TPS's student of the month on Tuesday for his work to bring awareness to other teens and help others before it is too late.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.