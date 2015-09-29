State Bar Association discusses equal access to justice

A local legal group wants to ensure that all citizens of Toledo have equal access to justice.



On Tuesday, the Ohio Bar Association discussed the legal community's role in providing that access, including different methods currently being used state and nation-wide to provide opportunity for all to seek legal advice or counsel.



The Bar Association says there is an unmet need for legal representation in the state of Ohio.



"The Bar Association has taken the lead in working to find increased funding to help legal aid societies," said Ohio Bar Association President John Holschuh. "We are also working with attorneys across the state, such as the Toledo Bar Association, to help with what's called 'pro bono': attorneys working for free to provide legal services to those in need. So we're working across the state to help those who need legal rep in civil matters and assist them in their representation."



Immediate past President Marty Mohler, a Toledo-area attorney, echoed that sentiment and provided an example to put the initiative into perspective.



"Approximately 30 percent of original divorce cases are unrepresented individuals. So there's a big need for help for these people, the 'pro bono' group at the Toledo Bar is quite active. We've got to address this unmet need," said Mohler. "It's opening a lot of people's eyes to this access to justice issue, and I think moving forward, Ohio is going to be a leader."



The Ohio Supreme Court is also considering creating a unified website statewide for individuals to seek information on legal aid societies, courthouse information, and legal representation.

