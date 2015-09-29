Local group hopes you'll share your 'Love Letter' to Toledo

Whether you were born in Toledo or moved here later on, there's likely something that you enjoy most about the city.

It's that same opinion which rang true for a group of women, many of them not local, who decided to start a website called "Love Letters to Toledo," an initiative to promote the public's positive opinions of the Glass City.



Scotland native Morag Hastie has lived all over the world and across the U.S., but when her husband's job landed them in Toledo, she originally was not very excited. That view did not last long.



"Toledo was never on a list of places I wanted to live," she said. "But having been here in a remarkably short amount of time, it infects you. The opportunities here, the facilities here are so accessible that I really struggle to think about not loving the city now."



Inspired by a similar site in another part of the country, Hastie invited her friends to partake in building the blog. Six months later, after sharing that idea, "Love Letters to Toledo" was born. The founding group of women all come from different backgrounds, with different perspectives. Founding member Jessica Bernard says that's what makes it so unique.



"There is such a sense of community here, there are things that are so accessible, it's such a great place to raise a child. I really can't say enough good things about Toledo," she said. "I think there's a lot to be said about people seeing so much positivity wherever you are. There's a great city here and there are wonderful people."



Hastie says Toledo is where she built her family, and where her daughter is being raised. Having a close-knit neighborhood circle also helped build the momentum for the site.



"I view this website as a virtual rooftop that you can stand on and shout out your love for Toledo, or if you want to express anything that you find fabulous or wonderful about living in Toledo," she said.



Bernard echoed that sentiment.



"I hope that 'Love Letters' provides another vehicle for people to really share their love for the city, and to add to the positive momentum that is around the city right now," she said.



As far as the website's future, Hastie sees the group connecting with other organizations and people who may not have the means to otherwise share their opinion.



"I would love the website to be the avenue for not just the people who'd step up and write letters, but also a way for people who don't necessarily have a voice within Toledo to have a voice," she said.



When asked if she'll be staying in town for a while, Hastie's says, "For the foreseeable future, for sure," she said. "I can't imagine another area being as supportive as this area has been for us."



You can share a note, a video, drawing or whatever it is that you want to express about your love for Toledo at their website, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

