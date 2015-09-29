Animal Behavioral Center holding demonstration seminars for pet owners

The Animal Behavioral Center is holding 2nd Annual Behavior, Training, and Health Seminar.

The seminar runs Saturday through Sunday with doors opening at 8 a.m. and speakers beginning at 9 a.m. The event ends at 5 p.m. both days.

Workers for the Animal Behavior Center will be bringing in various animals to demonstrate proper training techniques.

“The work we do is national and international,” says Lara Joseph, Animal Behavioral Trainer. “We teach people through online classes, webinars, and we show live training. We broadcast live every day to the world.”

The center is a 10,000 foot greenhouse that has been converted into a “free-flight animal enrichment area.” The seminars over the weekend will teach people about the life an animal, whether it lives on land, in the air, or in the water.

For more information on the Animal Behavioral Center, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.