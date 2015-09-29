University of Findlay gets large grant to train first responders on crude oil accidents

Concerns are growing about flammable crude oil moving through Northwest Ohio, as shipments increase. But soon the University of Findlay will play an increasing role in protecting residents along the railroads.

The university has become a leader in training for hazardous materials incidents and they just received a huge grant from the federal government. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has awarded a grant of $611,000 to the university’s All-Hazards Training Center. Last year, the center taught more than 11,000 people in more than 40 states, everything from school safety to maritime security.

With this grant, the center will be able to travel to fire departments within a 500-mile radius and conduct one-day training courses to 1,500 first responders. They will focus on a threat that WTOL 11 exposed in our special report in May, “Danger on the Rails.” The report showed the increasing amounts of Bakken crude oil moving down our railways with many volumes of it likely contained in train cars that are old and vulnerable to puncture in a derailment.

The center’s Executive Director, Randy Van Dyne, said of first responders, “They need to hear how to size up the site, they need to determine what the products are that are actually spilling, what the issues are that if the products should run together or how flammable they are or how explosive they are and things like that. They need to hear what they can do.”

The first training sessions could start in January and the center will reach out to first responders to let them know about it.

Van Dyne added, “Whoever contacts us, generally we do a lot of training in Ohio, so I am thinking there will be a lot of Ohio inquiries regarding this and we're right on some of the major rail lines for Bakken oil and flammable distribution anyway. And so, I'm thinking Ohio will be predominant.”

While the training sessions will focus on Bakken crude oil, they'll also deal with spills involving ethanol.

The center pointed out that the city of Findlay itself has CSX and Norfolk Southern trains running through it and there was a 2011 derailment in nearby Arcadia, Ohio, where cars containing ethanol overturned and caused a large explosion. Volunteer firefighters were the first units to get to the scene, highlighting the need for training.

First responders interested in contacting the All-Hazards Center about the training can call (800) 521-1292.

