AT&T store robbed during business hours in west Toledo

An AT&T store was robbed in broad daylight Monday. Now Toledo police are investigating the incident, which involved bolt cutters and the theft of two iPhones.

Video surveillance shows the suspect’s entrance, activity, and exit. Police say there is plenty of video in the area that they will use to help them solve the crime.

“It’s kind of a brazen act, for sure, to go in and just walk right up and cut the cables, and walk right out,” said Lt. Heffernan of the TPD. “I don’t know whether this person thought they would be noticed doing it.”

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Monday at the Monroe Street store in west Toledo. The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a gray shirt and red shorts. Video also showed he parked in a neighboring lot before entering the store.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

