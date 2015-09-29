Toledo Jeep workers vote to reject contract with FCA

Toledo Jeep workers have voted to reject the prospective contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) that has already made headway in Detroit. Cumulative votes from other locals could still be enough to get approval for it to pass, but automotive researcher in Ann Arbor says it doesn't seem likely.

Local presidents and top bargainers of Fiat Chrysler will meet Thursday in Detroit to layout the next course of action. Experts say negotiations could last well into December and the prospect of a strike is not out of question.

"A strike puts pressure on both sides to come back to the table and get an agreement. It puts a special pressure on FCA because they need that cash coming in that comes from making Jeeps and selling them. So, I think that puts them back to the table pretty quickly," said Kristin Dziczek of the Center for Automotive Research. "I think we're here because we've ridden five years of pretty good times in the auto industry and the union feels they gave up in order to save this company. And they're looking at this as if we don't get things back now, when are we ever going to get them back."

Ken Lortz, the Director of Region 2B, confirmed the results of the vote with WTOL 11 Tuesday night. The union is still waiting to hear from the remainder of the plants to see whether the contract will be approved nationally, meaning the next two days will be critical in determining the fate of the proposed 4-year contract between Fiat Chrysler and the United Auto Workers (UAW).

The contract states every worker would receive a $3,000 signing bonus. And if approved, the deal could bring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the City of Toledo with the city getting a 2.25 percent income tax on the estimated $15 million in signing bonuses.

"Clearly that will assist the city with our very tight budget for revenue purposes and again that would be wonderful, but again that has to be worked out between the labor and management," said City Finance Director George Sarantou.

He says the city respects Toledo Jeep workers and the negotiations.

"We would not have the plant that we have today without the men and women who work very hard at that plant and what they have done for Toledo and the world economy, those vehicles are all over the world including used by the Pope," said Sarantou.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting most of the larger UAW locals that have, so far, voted down the contract. If the contract is not approved, Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski says he hopes a resolution can be reached as soon as possible.

"I would just encourage both sides to get together again and try to hammer out the differences because nobody wants to see anybody out of work for whatever reason either through layoffs, or a strike, I don't think that does anybody's economy any good," said Waniewski.

The contract also states that entry-level workers in assembly plants would see wage increases from $17 to $25.35 per hour, and workers hired before 2007 would receive a three percent wage increase as well as two lump-sum bonuses over the the life of the contract.

But employees against the deal say jobs may be at risk and the contract is unfair. They say they are not in favor of the contract because of the tier system, which has to do with the pay scale and future jobs at the plant.

"I'm going to lose money on this deal. It's different for us locally. We have a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule for part-time, so overtime after eight is gone Monday and Friday. And Saturday, we lose time-and-a-half. I'm going to lose $2.42 an hour on Saturdays alone with a $1.22 raise. Overall, I'm going to lose $31 and change before taxes," said worker Aaron Collins.

If the contract is rejected nationally, UAW president Dennis Williams will have to go back to the bargaining table with Fiat Chrysler's CEO Sergio Marchionne, conduct a re-vote on the same contract, or negotiate an entirely new agreement with either General Motors and Ford before revisiting FCA.

Marcus Smith, who also voted no, said, "It doesn't seem like any stability as far as the future. They're talking about moving facilities and whatnot. I'm voting no."

Before the vote, workers picketed downtown chanting, "No more Marchionne" while holding signs that referenced the relationship between the ballot box and the bread box.

Concerns in Toledo revolve around the amount of workers needed if Jeep production were to replace the Cherokee with the Wrangler.

In addition, people have voiced their disagreement with the contract because it does not provide entry-level workers with a complete path to the $28 per hour wage that workers hired before 2007 make. A lack of clarity on a new health care cooperative is also a major topic of debate.

Brandi Joslin, a worker for Cherokee who voted no said, "I think it's garbage. Three thousand dollars in not going to feed my family for the next 20 years. A lot of people are looking at that bonus like it's a lot, but it's going to be taxed at 42 percent. There's a rumor when they do move it, we could lose a lot of jobs. And I am Cherokee, so I would have to wait to see if I would even be called back. I could be laid off for 6 months to a year."

According to Monday's issue of Detroit Free Press, the Warren Truck Assembly narrowly voted in favor of the proposed agreement.

