No criminal charges filed for Bedford High School football players

The investigation, including interviews and information from the school district staff, revealed the inappropriate behavior included multiple acts of Aggravated Indecent Exposure and potential Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Bedford High School has suspended their head football coach, Jeff Wood, for the season opener against St. Francis amid rumors of improper conduct relating to the team.

The Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office will not pursue criminal charges against Bedford High School football players involved in a recent scandal.

The Michigan State Police Monroe Post Detective Bureau finished their investigation into the team in late August.

After reviewing the case, the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday that it will not seek criminal charges against the players involved.

The investigation stemmed from incidents of inappropriate behavior that occurred during training camp at the Sauk Valley Resort in Woodstock Township.

The team’s coach, Jeff Wood, was suspended for a week after the behavior was brought to the attention of the school’s staff. Wood later spoke to WTOL exclusively about the suspension and what happened at Sauk Valley.

In a release, the Prosecutor R. Burke Castleberry, Jr. said:

“All individuals involved are over the age of sixteen, which is the age of consent in the State of Michigan. There are no students or parents that wish to pursue charges or make a complaint in this case. I cannot file charges against an individual without a complainant. The actions described in the report appear to be reckless and morally challenging; however, they do not rise to the level of criminal charges. The discipline in this case is best suited to be handled by the school system and parents of the individuals.”

Police say the investigation into the behavior is now closed. But, if more information is presented that shows further crimes, the case may be reopened and submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review.

